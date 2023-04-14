Home Sports Jule Niemeier with Germany against Brazil
Sports

Jule Niemeier with Germany against Brazil

by admin
Jule Niemeier with Germany against Brazil

“We had a long conversation on Wednesday and went through all the options. Rainer then decided on this line-up,” said Jule Niemeier shortly after the line-up secret of the German selection was revealed on Thursday. The 23-year-old, who positioned herself as a new hope in German women’s tennis in 2022 with the quarter-finals and round of 16 in Wimbledon and at the US Open, has to overcome her first phase of weakness in the first third of the new season.

For the first two singles in the qualifying round of the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Fed Cup, editor’s note) on Friday from 4 p.m. against Brazil, team manager Rainer Schüttler nominated the more in-form Anna-Lena Friedsam and Tatjana Maria. The latter, as a mother of two, won the WTA tournament in Bogotá again a week ago. As number 71 in the world, she should ensure a safe point on day one against the much weaker Brazilian number two, Laura Pigossi (ranked 124 in the world).

Friedsam, who has patiently returned to the top 100 after suffering a serious shoulder injury, is a blatant underdog against top 20 player Beatriz Haddad Maia. After a doping ban, thanks to strong results in 2022, she played her way into the extended world class. “The fact that she was once banned doesn’t matter to us at all, but of course we talked intensively about her,” said Laura Siegemund, who will play the doubles with Niemeier. This week, Siegemund plays perhaps the most important role in the German team in the background with all sorts of insider information. She recently reached the doubles final in Indian Wells alongside Haddad Maia.

See also  Antonius will be the first torchbearer at the torch-gathering ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics next week_Greece

clear words

With all the successes of Siegemund and Maria on the tour, German women’s tennis is not only in a tricky situation at the weekend in Stuttgart and is struggling for attention. The charismatic Julia Görges and Andrea Petkovic have resigned; Angelique Kerber became a mother for the first time a few weeks ago. Eva Lys (21, in the squad) and Noma Noha Akugue (19) still need time in their development. Nastasja Schunk (19) will be out until at least June because of a shoulder injury sustained during fitness training in the fall. The responsibility for the good results of the succeeding generation therefore lay with Jule Niemeier in the past few months.

The Dortmund native has only won two matches since her committed performance against Iga Swiatek in the first round of the Australian Open in January; retired five times in the first round. “I fully support Rainer Schüttler’s decision. It makes tactical sense. I’ll be here on Friday and support the girls,” says Niemeier. In media interviews, she usually appears calm and stoic. On Thursday, however, she chose clear words for her circumstances.

You may also like

Basketball: Karli Marx – the strangest mascot in...

Narbonne, a team already in reconstruction

Nelson Weiper plays with FSV Mainz 05 with...

Dante Vanzeir: New York Red Bulls forward given...

Asian Games Q&A Interesting Multi-Sports Night Market Very...

Leaked mail: racism allegations against PSG coach Galtier

Stevie Ray: PFL fighter found out daughter needed...

WDR-Sport: Schalke against Hertha – the winner has...

Paolo Banchero: I will work hard on shooting...

The International (Hangzhou) Trailwalker Conference will be held...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy