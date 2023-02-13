Home World The earthquake may cause Turkey’s economic loss of 84 billion US dollars, accounting for about 10% of GDP|Turkey|Foreign Media|GDP_Sina Military_Sina.com
Original title: Foreign media: The earthquake may cause Turkey’s economic losses to reach 84 billion U.S. dollars, accounting for about 10% of GDP

Earthquake rescue site in Turkey (data map)

　　Overseas Network, February 13th According to reports from the Russia Today website and the US Bloomberg on February 12, a Turkish business group estimated that the strong earthquake that occurred in Turkey on the 6th may cause economic losses of up to 84 billion US dollars to the country.

The Turkish business group “Confederation of Turkish Enterprises and Businesses” stated that the strong earthquake may cause economic losses in Turkey of more than 84 billion U.S. dollars, accounting for about 10% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Of this, housing losses are estimated at more than $70 billion and national income losses are $10.4 billion. In addition, infrastructure such as roads, electricity, natural gas, oil pipelines, communications, hospitals and schools in Turkey were also damaged in the disaster.

According to Russian media, this forecast figure is much higher than previous estimates. Bank of America has estimated that Turkey’s economic loss is about 3 billion to 5 billion U.S. dollars, and at least 2 billion to 3 billion U.S. dollars are needed to support the affected people. U.S.-based Fitch Ratings said Turkey’s economic damage could reach $4 billion or more. (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)

