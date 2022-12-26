ROME – Despite the threatening tones and the announcements of retaliation against the ceiling on the price decided before Christmas by Brussels, the Kremlin has decided to increase gas supplies to Europe. In anticipation of the cold wave that should arrive in the first days of February, the Moscow government has announced that it is ready to reopen the taps of the pipeline
See also Ukraine-Russia, what happened today: the Ukrainian army makes progress. And Zelensky in the negotiations refuses to cede any territory