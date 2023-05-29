Social, controversy between Chiara Ferragni and an 11-year-old girl: here’s what happens

The controversy has broken out on social media for Chiara Ferragni’s latest post in briefs, with her breasts covered only by her hand

The controversy has broken out on social media for the latest post by Clare Ferragni. Fedez’s wife on Instagram posted a photo in briefs, with her breasts covered only by her hand. As always happens in these cases, the post sparked discussion on social media for the influencer’s too much “exhibitionism” and opened the usual debate on nudity and the exposure of the female body.

The real news is linked to the comment of an eleven-year-old girl who under Ferragni’s post commented as follows: “What is the message for us little girls?” A comment that was first blocked, then restored after a few minutes and the reason is very simple. An eleven-year-old girl cannot have a profile on Instagram.

The rules in Italy are very clear. A minor must be at least 14 years old to be able to open an account on social media. There is a tolerance of one year on some social networks, for example on Meta (Instagram and Facebook) you can already have a profile at the age of 13. Other than that, the profile up to 17 must be private. The profile of the comment, on the other hand, is public and we are talking about a baby-influencer with over 27,000 followers.

May 29, 2023 (change May 29, 2023 | 22:38)

