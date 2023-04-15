The effects of Russian missile bombings in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk- Corriere TV

11
Devastation on houses: shattered glass, debris everywhere. Fifteen dead
Russian missile bombings on April 14 in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Seven missiles hit civilian targets in Sloviansk, killing around fifteen. Devastation on houses: shattered glass, debris everywhere. Warehouses and a school were also affected. In Kramatorsk, international NGOs are mobilizing for aid, while civilians repair windows and install panels to prevent damage from other possible explosions.
April 15, 2023 – Updated April 15, 2023 , 3:01 pm
