The effects of Russian missile bombings in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk- Corriere TV

Devastation on houses: shattered glass, debris everywhere. Fifteen dead

Russian missile bombings on April 14 in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Seven missiles hit civilian targets in Sloviansk, killing around fifteen. Devastation on houses: shattered glass, debris everywhere. Warehouses and a school were also affected. In Kramatorsk, international NGOs are mobilizing for aid, while civilians repair windows and install panels to prevent damage from other possible explosions.