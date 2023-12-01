The emotional reunion of a young Israeli of Chilean origin with her family, after being freed by Hamas

Young Chilean woman of Israeli descent kidnapped by Hamas is reunited with family in Israel after being held captive since the beginning of the war. Mia Scharf, 21, was kidnapped on October 7th while attending a music festival near the Gaza Strip. It wasn’t until October 16th that it was confirmed she was alive and being held by Hamas. Her release came during a truce between Israel and Hamas, with both sides exchanging hostages. Scharf’s family had pleaded for help from the Chilean government, and President Gabriel Boric, to find out more about her whereabouts.

Ariela Agosin, president of the Jewish Community of Chile, welcomed the news of Scharf’s release but criticized the lack of concern from the government compared to other countries. Scharf’s grandfather, 83-year-old Chilean Zeev Scharf, emphasized their deep roots in Chile and their pride in Chilean culture and heritage.

Scharf’s mother, Keren Scharf, described the harrowing circumstances of her daughter’s kidnapping, including Hamas shooters firing at their escape vehicle. The emotional reunion with the family was shared with the public, with Zeev Scharf expressing the family’s hopes for Mia’s safe return.

Scharf’s kidnapping adds to the list of victims of Chilean origin as a result of Hamas attacks in Israel, including the death of Loren Garcovich and four others with Chilean roots. Mia had recently completed military service and was studying to become a tattoo artist. Her release brings hope and relief to her family after enduring weeks of uncertainty and fear.

