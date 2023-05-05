The entire family where the suspect for the crime near Mladenovac was hiding was arrested Info

The entire family where the young man who committed the massacre near Mladenovac was hiding was arrested.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

The entire family with whom the killer from Mladenovac UB was hiding in the village of Vinjište has been arrested, the media reports. As reported by “Novosti”, the entire family that sheltered the mass murderer was arrested, and as it is stated, UB was taken into the house because they were preparing for fame.

Let us remind you that the killer was arrested this morning by the Special Anti-Terrorist Unit (SAJ). According to information from the people of the village, he was hiding with his uncle. By the way, the village has been under siege since last night. The inhabitants of Vinjište say that they did not notice anything during the night. They only heard on the news this morning.

“We haven’t recovered from what happened at the school, a new massacre happened. And in our house. All I know is that he was arrested at his uncle’s house. And that is one host family. Rich. We did not know that young man. He probably rarely came,” says one of the local women of this village. With the intensive action of the Serbian police, who were on the ground all night with all available forces, after eight hours the murderer was found in Vinjište near Kragujevac!

(WORLD/Novosti)