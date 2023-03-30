Activists belonging to ‘Rebelión Científica’, ‘Futuro Vegetal’ and ‘Extintion Rebellion’ acted

(LaPresse) A group of activists, in Madridthrew red paint on the facade of the Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the Spanish parliament. A gesture of protest against the inertia of national policy towards the climate change. To act were environmentalists belonging to ‘Scientific Rebellion’, ‘Plant Future’ and ‘Extinction Rebellion’. “We are fed up with nothing being done. A year has already passed and our government hasn’t acted,” denounced Victor de Santos, a member of these organizations. A similar action had already occurred a year ago when a group of activists again threw red paint on the steps of Congress. (LaPresse)