The Espina Fest brings rock to El Bierzo

The Espina Fest will bring the most direct and solid rock to El Bierzo, specifically to the Leonese town of Vega de Espinareda and throughout the days June 30 and June 1 and 2. It will be a free event in which we can enjoy a long list of performances in a rural setting in a biosphere reserve.

The lineup has unmistakable rock tones, and brings together national and international names such as Americans Muck And The Mires y Kate Clovercanadians GruesomesThe Australians Private FunctionThe Swiss The Jackets and the Spanish Los Chicos, Pájaro, Thee Braindrops, Las Aspiradoras, Five Cannons, Mad Martin Trío, Gobierno y tortoiseshell.

The Espina festival arises at the initiative of Chopper Monster in collaboration with the local Hospitality Association and organized by the Vega de Espinareda Town Hall.

It should be remembered that, within the framework of the festival, you can also attend the exhibition “Soundtrack” of the photographer Juan Perez Fajardothe concentration of vintage cars, as well as going through the record market, merchandising and even comics, or through the gastronomy area with food trucks (in addition to organizing a pincho route through the local bars). For more information on this, we recommend that you visit the festival website. There you will also find information about the camping and motorhome area.

