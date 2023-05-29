Home » The Espina Fest brings rock to El Bierzo
World

The Espina Fest brings rock to El Bierzo

by admin
The Espina Fest brings rock to El Bierzo

The Espina Fest will bring the most direct and solid rock to El Bierzo, specifically to the Leonese town of Vega de Espinareda and throughout the days June 30 and June 1 and 2. It will be a free event in which we can enjoy a long list of performances in a rural setting in a biosphere reserve.

The lineup has unmistakable rock tones, and brings together national and international names such as Americans Muck And The Mires y Kate Clovercanadians GruesomesThe Australians Private FunctionThe Swiss The Jackets and the Spanish Los Chicos, Pájaro, Thee Braindrops, Las Aspiradoras, Five Cannons, Mad Martin Trío, Gobierno y tortoiseshell.

The Espina festival arises at the initiative of Chopper Monster in collaboration with the local Hospitality Association and organized by the Vega de Espinareda Town Hall.

It should be remembered that, within the framework of the festival, you can also attend the exhibition “Soundtrack” of the photographer Juan Perez Fajardothe concentration of vintage cars, as well as going through the record market, merchandising and even comics, or through the gastronomy area with food trucks (in addition to organizing a pincho route through the local bars). For more information on this, we recommend that you visit the festival website. There you will also find information about the camping and motorhome area.

See also  ͬ۰ I ִ Էɷ ġͨ ٽ ۰ Ⱥ_Ƶ_y

You may also like

Syria, the rehabilitation of Assad is complete but...

Spain, Sanchez calls early elections on 23 July....

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 29th. Turkish lira falls...

The Brady family, the house of the TV...

Turkish analyst Bayramoglou: “An electoral autocracy was born...

Riki Rubio wants to Barcelona | Sport

Martina Roso sentenced to one year and two...

Eleven mayors to be elected in the Trapani...

Palermo, stopped with more than 30 kilos of...

Udinese – Official timetable for the last day:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy