The ESRB reveals the arrival of Stray on Xbox

If you were interested in the fascinating indie adventure Straywhich sees us impersonating a cat in a cyberpunk city, here’s good news: the US classification body ESRB ha revealed the arrival of the game on Xboxboth old and new generation.

Given the timing of this reveal, it cannot be ruled out that the game will be officially announced on Xbox during theXbox Games Showcase June 11th and, who knows, maybe even how shadowdrop directly into the Game Pass!

We await official news regarding the availability of the game on Microsoft consoles.