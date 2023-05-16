Home » Fitness: 166 sit-ups for 31 days – this is how my body changed
Sports

Fitness: 166 sit-ups for 31 days – this is how my body changed

by admin
Fitness: 166 sit-ups for 31 days – this is how my body changed

DThe classic sit-ups train the straight abdominal muscles. A muscle group that, if exercisers stick with it, will quickly notice and see progress.

Same with me. I soon increased my workload to four sets – two 42s, two 41s. With each passing day the sit-ups become more natural, they don’t feel like a burden but a gain. And: I notice how my posture changes.

See also  Carry forward the spirit of struggle and improve governance capabilities——Create a good external environment for the construction of a strong sports country_Huao Xingkong | Sports Industry Platform

You may also like

I don’t think too much about the future

Draw against Nuremberg – Magdeburg celebrates relegation

Juve, Pogba’s season between injuries and appearances

Football broadcast: Investors offer 1.8 billion euros for...

Premier League: the most valuable roses in the...

NBA professional Ja Morant can probably be seen...

Cannes Film Festival 2023: at the start with...

The Zhejiang Men’s Basketball Super League is about...

NBA draft: San Antonio Spurs can select super...

Inter in the Champions League 2023 final: tickets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy