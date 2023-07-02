Home » The EU mission in BiH reaction to the high representative | Info
World

The EU mission in BiH reaction to the high representative | Info

by admin
The EU mission in BiH reaction to the high representative | Info

The laws adopted by the National Assembly of Republika Srpska represent a direct attack on the integrity of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina and on the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Office of the European Union in Bosnia and Herzegovina announced today.

Izvor: Shutterstock

“The European Union regrets that it was inevitable for the High Representative to act to repeal these laws,” it is stated in the announcement.

The EU reminds that the Bonn sanctions are the ultimate measure against “irreparable illegal actions”.

“The EU strongly appeals to the authorities of the RS to stop unilateral moves and instead to act constructively so that Bosnia and Herzegovina can implement reforms for the benefit of all citizens, using the opportunity offered by the candidate status,” stated the EU Delegation in BiH.

(World)

See also  China, 3-year-old child dies of gas leak in lockdown: rescue does not intervene without a buffer

You may also like

Sigh of relief for Eurovita. The agreement between...

New Measures Announced by Villa Clara Government to...

Usa, 5-year-old girl injured by gunshot during funeral...

Shooting in Sisak, Croatia | Info

Palermo, not only Valente: Marconi too could say...

The Sicilia Jazz Festival closes with The Manhattan...

Hainan Tourism Development Research Institute: Paving the Way...

Dejan Radonjić rejected Budućnost because of fans’ insults...

Tragic Shooting at Hardware Store in Maracaibo Raises...

Russian woman delighted with Serbia and Belgrade |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy