The EU mission in BiH reaction to the high representative | Info

The laws adopted by the National Assembly of Republika Srpska represent a direct attack on the integrity of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina and on the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Office of the European Union in Bosnia and Herzegovina announced today.

Izvor: Shutterstock

“The European Union regrets that it was inevitable for the High Representative to act to repeal these laws,” it is stated in the announcement.

The EU reminds that the Bonn sanctions are the ultimate measure against “irreparable illegal actions”.

“The EU strongly appeals to the authorities of the RS to stop unilateral moves and instead to act constructively so that Bosnia and Herzegovina can implement reforms for the benefit of all citizens, using the opportunity offered by the candidate status,” stated the EU Delegation in BiH.

(World)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

