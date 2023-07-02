Warnemünde Week: Nine days of sport and fun for sailing fans | > – News

Status: 01.07.2023 7:30 p.m

The Warnemünde Week is one of the largest international sailing events in Germany. It is accompanied by a summer festival including dragon boat races, beach handball, lacrosse and much more. It starts today.

The 85th Warnemünder Week takes place from 1st to 9th July instead of. Around 650 sailors from all over the world make the event one of the largest regattas in Germany. And that’s not all: a summer party rounds things off the water program on land.

During the nine days, the stage in the Kurhaus garden becomes the focal point of the summer festival, which also extends over the beach promenade and the Alter Strom. From June 30th, the shopping mile on the promenade is open – and invites you to stroll.

The opening of the maritime festival

July 1st is dedicated to the opening celebrations. The Warnemünde week traditionally starts with the colorful parade. Stefanie Drese (SPD), Minister for Social Affairs, Health and Sport, the patron of the event and Rostock’s Lord Mayor Eva-Maria Kröger (left) welcome the guests to the opening in the Kurhaus garden. “The Warnemünde Week combines tradition and modernity as well as regionality and cosmopolitanism,” says Mayor Kröger.

The parade “Niege Ümgang” starts at 10 a.m. on July 1st at the lighthouse. This is where the parade goes: from Seestraße via Alexandrinenstraße, Kirchenstraße, Mühlenstraße, Kurhausstraße and via Seestraße to the Kurhausgarten. Immediately after the opening and on Sunday, July 2nd, NDR 1 Radio MV will take over the stage in the Kurhausgarten. Ralf Markert and Nils Söhrens will be the moderators.

sailing regattas

A look at that sailing program sports director Peter Ramcke said: “In addition to evergreen highlights such as the ILCA Europa Cup, the long-distance regatta around Bornholm and the offshore medium-distance to Kuehlungsborn, I am particularly looking forward to the Solingen with its European Championship and the Starboote with their Big 3 event, the Star Eastern Hemisphere Championship, which in terms of value corresponds to a European Championship, for example. In addition to these regattas, we are also happy to welcome the 29ers to the best area.”

25th Dragon Boat Festival

This takes place at the southern end of the Alter Strom on July 8th and 9th 25th Warnemünde Dragon Boat Festivalinstead of. Up to 70 opposing teams, each with 20 paddlers from Germany and abroad, compete against each other here in fun sports up to professional teams. On a track of 280 meters there are spectacular races almost every minute. Thrilling acts provide entertainment during the breaks in the race.

Beach Handball Days

Die Beach Handball Days are always a big highlight at Warnemünde Week. For the 27th time, 24 men and 24 women teams from all over the state are expected. Around 600 handball players fight for victory against the backdrop of the Baltic Sea.

Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

Beach rugby tournament

A week later, on Saturday, July 8th at 10 a.m., the fight for the crown of German beach rugby will take place on the Warnemünde beach. This has been happening since 2019 Beach Rugby Tournament in the SportBeachArena. A total of eight men’s and eight women’s teams will compete against each other.

Sunday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m

Beach Lacrosse Tournament

The fight for the coveted victory of the only beach lacrosse tournament in Germany is entering the next round. Players travel from all over the country to breathe in the fresh Baltic Sea air while pursuing their passion. Beach-Lacrosse is played with teams of 4 players on a 15 by 15 meter field.

Saturday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m

NDR on site

Every day, the reporters from the NDR Ostseestudio Rostock report on the Warnemünde Week. The regional news of the Ostseestudio is also produced there. On Thursday, Nordmagazin broadcasts live from the Warnemünde lighthouse at 6 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Because this year not only the sailing event itself is celebrating its 85th edition – the lighthouse of the Baltic Sea resort is also 125 years old. For this reason, Nordmagazin presenter Thilo Tautz reports live from Warnemünde Week on Thursday. And NDR 1 Radio MV also broadcasts live from Warnemünde Beach. On Saturday, July 8th, “Wochenend und Angerstein” has reserved a place in the Walbar on the beach below the Teepot. Marc Angerstein then broadcasts live from the hammock right next to the beach arena.

