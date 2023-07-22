the ex-husband suspected of being the instigator of the crime

Treviso, 22 July 2023 – It was not a “theft gone bad” against a defenseless elderly woman, but a coldly planned murder by ex-husband, which thus aimed to resolve some property disputes related to the divorce. He wanted to get rid of her for move in with his former maid48 years younger.

That’s how she died 72-year-old Margherita Ceschin, the woman from Conegliano found dead on June 24 in the house where she lived. At first the investigators thought of the raid by the thieves, but the confusion found in the house had been artfully created by her killers. Validation hearing on Monday of the detention of the four arrested: the 80-year-old ex-husbandthe maid 32 year old Dominican e two hired killers by man.

The disorder was only a staging: the main objective, according to what has been ascertained by the investigators, was to kill the woman, who was savagely beaten and also suffocated. Investigated as the alleged instigator of the crime is the ex-husband, a 80-year-old owner of a winery in Ponte di Piave (Treviso), Municipality where he had chosen to go and live with the one who had initially been hired as a domestic worker, a 32-year-old Dominican citizen. Together with them, hired as the material executors of the murder, two compatriot acquaintances of the former Dominican maid were arrested, from 38 and 41 years oldone of which turns out to have a history related to a cocaine trafficking.

The night between 23 and 24 June past, Margherita Ceschin – according to the picture that emerged from the autopsy – would have been first abroad with one or more blows to the head by the killers, they had entered his apartment through a small terrace. Then, after she passed out, she would be suffocated with a pillow pressed on the face. The woman’s body had the broken ribcage: the fracture was probably caused by the weight of one of the killers who allegedly sat on his body, causing several ribs to break.

To put the investigators on the trail of the victim’s ex-husband were the stories of some acquaintances, which have brought into focus a bad relationship between the two spouses. And so, thanks to the footage of surveillance equipment and the content of telephone tapping, the investigators therefore set aside the track of the robbery gone bad, to focus on the real motive, that of an execution of the crime on commission. The validation of the arrests made by the carabinieri of the Treviso investigative unit is set for Monday. All suspects are now in prison.

Four people arrested for the murder of Margherita Ceschinthe 72-year-old woman found dead in her home in Conegliano, in the Treviso area. This is the alleged instigator of the crime – the victim’s 80-year-old ex-husband – that he would have acted in competition with a 32-year-old of Dominican origins e you two compatriots of the woman: a 38-year-old and a 41-year-old. The latter, was found in possession of approx three ounces of cocaine.

The woman would have been suffocated by a pillow and then beaten with a very violent blow smashed the ribcage. When the carabinieri entered the house, the woman was already dead lying on a sofa.

The drugs found in the house of one of the suspects

According to the hypotheses of the investigators, the basis of the crime committed was the last June 24th, there would be heated friction between spouses. Quarrels that would be determined by patrimonial reasons related to the divorce proceedings that the couple had in progress. At first it seemed that the woman had died of a heart attack, but the autopsy revealed another truth: the woman was shot in the head and then suffocated.

The apartment was completely ransacked when the detectives entered to take elements useful for the investigation and crystallize the crime scene. The first hypothesis was oriented towards a theft that degenerated into violence, but the investigations then found themselves on the track of the murder, probably commissioned by the victim’s ex-husband. The arrested were traced in the Treviso area and they did not resist the carabinieri who, at the end of the ritual formalities, took them to the prisons of Treviso and Venice.