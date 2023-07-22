Home » Matteo Renzi at his footballer son’s graduation: “Different passions”. Photo
Business

Matteo Renzi at his footballer son’s graduation: “Different passions”. Photo

by admin
Matteo Renzi at his footballer son’s graduation: “Different passions”. Photo

Matteo Renzi at his son Francesco’s graduation

The former Prime Minister and Senator of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi is a proud father. Proud of his son Francesco, who graduated, as well as being a football enthusiast, arriving to play in Serie C with the meadow.

“It’s like a bicycle kick dedicated to all those who said to you: ‘no, you can’t reconcile too many different things'”, Matteo Renzi wrote on social media, under a photo that shows him smiling together with his wife and three children. “But today you show everyone, especially yourself, that in life you must always try to cultivate the most diverse and greatest passions. Enjoy this day thinking back to all the times you didn’t make it, when a coach kept you on the bench, when an exam didn’t go as you would have liked, when someone let you down.”

Then the senator refers to an experience abroad that his son is about to face. “And now that you leave for an adventure across the ocean, know that wherever you go you will carry an unbreakable hug with you. The embrace of your parents, your siblings, the whole family will always be with you. As if it were an eternal, beautiful, first day of school. Have a good road, dear Dr. Renzi, we are proud of you!”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  UBS: The new car G9 has no obvious competitive advantage compared with its peers, maintains a neutral rating and a target price of $34 for Xiaopeng Motors.

You may also like

Industry – East German business associations see the...

FTX: Founder and Former Executives Sued for Fraud,...

Parents were drug dealers: Flying Uwe unpacks about...

The Cuban Peso Devaluation: A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

Bank branches, Barletta beats Milan. Even Rome and...

According to the head of an analysis company,...

Holidays in Austria? Watch out for the toll:...

Resolution 27 of 03/07/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Changzhou Accelerates Construction of New Energy Capital: Municipal...

Electricity prices: East Germans pay more than West...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy