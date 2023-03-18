Home World The exhibition “Bowie Taken By Duffy” inaugurated in Madrid
World

The exhibition “Bowie Taken By Duffy” inaugurated in Madrid

by admin
The exhibition “Bowie Taken By Duffy” inaugurated in Madrid

The new exhibitionBowie Taken By Duffy” about the artist David Bowie arrives at Madrid under the gaze of Brian Duffy. It can be seen since March 15 at the Official College of Architects of Madrid (COAM).

In the year of the fiftieth anniversary of the release of the album “Aladdin Sane”, the work of Brian Duffy, one of the most important British photographers, will be exhibited in Spain, together with one of the most influential artists such as David Bowie. The attendees of the exhibitionBowie Taken by Duffy” will have the pleasure of being able to see several photographic sessions that the artists did between 1972 and 1980.

In Madrid, 160 objects from the collection of the Duffy Archive, many of which will see the light of day for the first time. Visitors will be able to enjoy both photo sessions and video clips, artistic pieces, music, etc. In addition, various objects will be exhibited such as albums, sketches, cameras, works of art… The exhibition will exhibit the original print “Aladdin Sane Dye Transfer”the only original copy of the disk image.

This experience will immerse attendees in the seventies, while teaching all the details and creative processes of these two artists. Tickets for “Bowie Taken By Duffyare already on sale at feverup.com y bowiebyduffy.com.

See also  Weekly current affairs analysis: Is the new crown epidemic over? - FT Chinese Network

You may also like

Narodnjak in Belgrade on the water, what Danijela...

The real price of branded bags | Magazine

Who is the head of state wanted by...

Slovakia will also give fighter jets to Ukraine

Millions of suddenly dead fish are rotting in...

How many times a day is it normal...

Actor Lance Reddick dies at 60, apparently of...

Soybeans and corn without water, Argentina in recession

Sharon Stone on the battle with the tumor...

Usa, golf clubs and a $24,000 dagger: here...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy