The new exhibitionBowie Taken By Duffy” about the artist David Bowie arrives at Madrid under the gaze of Brian Duffy. It can be seen since March 15 at the Official College of Architects of Madrid (COAM).

In the year of the fiftieth anniversary of the release of the album “Aladdin Sane”, the work of Brian Duffy, one of the most important British photographers, will be exhibited in Spain, together with one of the most influential artists such as David Bowie. The attendees of the exhibitionBowie Taken by Duffy” will have the pleasure of being able to see several photographic sessions that the artists did between 1972 and 1980.

In Madrid, 160 objects from the collection of the Duffy Archive, many of which will see the light of day for the first time. Visitors will be able to enjoy both photo sessions and video clips, artistic pieces, music, etc. In addition, various objects will be exhibited such as albums, sketches, cameras, works of art… The exhibition will exhibit the original print “Aladdin Sane Dye Transfer”the only original copy of the disk image.

This experience will immerse attendees in the seventies, while teaching all the details and creative processes of these two artists. Tickets for “Bowie Taken By Duffyare already on sale at feverup.com y bowiebyduffy.com.