the explosion and the screams of fear of a woman- Corriere TV

World

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, reported that in the early hours of Sunday, July 30 drones of Ukrainian origin have hit two buildings in the Russian capital. “Ukrainian drones attacked us tonight. The facades of two office towers in the city were slightly damaged,” the highest Moscow authority said on social media.
In the skyscraper hit by a drone there would be the offices of three Russian ministries: the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Communications.

July 30, 2023 – Updated July 30, 2023, 12:32 am

