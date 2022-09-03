In order to welcome the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s independence, the National Museum of Brazil, which was destroyed by fire four years ago, announced on September 2 that the restoration of the facade of the main building of the museum, the Paço de São Cristóvão (Paço de São Cristóvão), was completed.

According to Kellner, director of the museum, in order to restore the facade of the palace, in the past 10 months, about 150 professionals have re-repaired and strengthened the walls, doors, windows, and railings, referring to the appearance of the palace before the fire. The palace structure was changed from wood to concrete. At present, the roof restoration of San Cristobal Palace is about 70% complete.

In 2018, the National Museum of Brazil celebrated its 200th anniversary, but a fire on the evening of September 2 that year burned 90% of the 20 million pieces in the museum. Another serious damage to the National Museum of Brazil caused by the fire was the Royal Palace itself, built in 1818. Due to its long history and mostly wooden structure, San Cristobal Palace was almost completely destroyed by fire, and the ceiling almost disappeared. (Headquarters reporter Tang Ye)