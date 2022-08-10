Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 9th.

The truth about forced labor in the United States at home and abroad

August 2022

introduction

For a period of time, in order to smear and contain China, the United States has concocted the so-called “genocide” and “forced labor” in Xinjiang and other century-old lies, formulated and implemented the “Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law”, slandered the human rights situation in Xinjiang, and undermined the development of people’s livelihood in Xinjiang. In fact, forced labor for Xinjiang is completely out of nothing, while for the United States it is a chronic disease that has existed since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, is still widespread today, and even worsens.

This report objectively records what the United States has done on the issue of forced labor from historical and practical, domestic and international perspectives. labor. Let lies have nowhere to hide and nowhere to hide in front of the facts.

1. Forced labor is clearly defined in international law

Since the 1930s, through a series of conventions, protocols and other documents, forced labor has established clear definitions and identification standards in international law.

◆ The ILO’s core standards on forced labour include: Forced Labour Convention, 1930 (No. 29, ratified by 179 member states by the end of 2021), Abolition of Forced Labour 176 ratifications by the end of 2021) and the 2014 Protocol to the Forced Labour Convention, 1930 (59 ratifications by the end of 2021).

◆ The Forced Labour Convention of 1930 stipulates that forced labour refers to “all work or service which is forcibly performed by any person under the threat of any punishment which is not of his own volition”. Only three elements, “work or service”, constitute forced labor.

◆ According to the statistics of the International Labor Organization, the United States has only ratified 14 international labor conventions, making it one of the member states with the smallest number of ratifications. Of the 10 core conventions, the United States has only ratified 2, and so far has not ratified the Forced Labour Convention of 1930.

◆ China has ratified 28 international labor conventions. In April 2022, it will ratify the Forced Labor Convention of 1930 and the Abolition of Forced Labor Convention of 1957. China actively fulfills its obligations under various international conventions, and through legislation and policy formulation and implementation, effectively protects the rights of workers and opposes forced labor. Chinese law expressly prohibits forced labor, and Article 244 of the Criminal Law stipulates the crime of forced labor. Workers of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang choose occupations according to their own wishes, and in accordance with the Labor Law, the Labor Contract Law and other laws and regulations, on the basis of equality, voluntariness, consensus and other principles, freely enter into labor contracts with employers, and obtain corresponding remuneration and protection of rights and interests. Governments at all levels also provide necessary vocational skills training for voluntary workers. Workers of all ethnic groups have complete freedom to choose their occupations. Wherever they go and what they do, they are free to do whatever they want. They have never been threatened with punishment, and their personal freedom has never been restricted in any way. There is absolutely no forced labor in Xinjiang.

2. Forced labor and the history of the founding of the United States go hand in hand

The slave trade is America’s original sin. At the beginning of the founding of the United States, the wealth created by the blood and tears of millions of black slaves sold to the United States helped the United States complete the primitive accumulation of capital.

◆ As a country with only 246 years of history, the “legal” continuation of slavery in the United States accounted for one third of the nation’s founding history. According to the Transatlantic Slave Trade Database, there were at least 36,000 “slave expeditions” between 1514 and 1866 in the history of the slave trade. According to statistics from the German Statista Research Company, in 1790, there were nearly 700,000 black slaves in the United States, and by 1860, the total number was more than 3.95 million, while there were fewer than 490,000 free African-Americans in the United States.

◆ Black slaves were forced to work at the bottom of the society under harsh working conditions, without covering their bodies, without food, and were brutally oppressed, and many were tortured to death. Many of these black slaves were forced to work in the cotton industry. As the American author Edward Baptiste wrote in his book “The Original Sin Covered: Slavery and the Rise of American Capitalism”, the whip drove the slaves to devote all their physical and most energy to picking cotton. As a result, the cotton picking speed is getting faster and faster. Under the harsh persecution of slave owners, by 1860, cotton production in the United States had reached 130 times that of 1800. Behind the rapid increase in cotton production is the blood and tears of black slaves.

◆ According to statistics, the value of labor squeezed by American slave owners from black slaves is as high as $14 trillion at current prices. According to the official website of James Madison’s former residence “James Madison’s Montpellier”, the slave economy was once the main engine driving the American economy. Everything from tobacco growing in Virginia to shipbuilding in Rhode Island was associated with the slave economy. In 1850, 80 percent of U.S. exports were produced by slaves. Harvard historian Sven Beckett points out that the way to prosperity in the United States and the West is slavery, not democracy.

◆ The non-profit news organization “The Conversation”, when tracing the history of slavery in the United States, mentioned that “criminal slaves” and “real estate slaves” coexisted since the end of the 18th century. In Virginia, the state with the most blacks, prisoners were declared “dead spirits” and “state slaves.” It wasn’t until the early 20th century that states stopped leasing criminals to farmers and industrial and commercial operators as cheap labor for railroads, roads, and coal mines. In Georgia, the 1907 cessation of renting out criminals led to an economic shock in several industries, including brick-making and mining, and many companies went out of business.

◆ According to historical records, by the end of the 1860s, hundreds of thousands of Chinese laborers had participated in the construction of American railways. At the beginning, groups of poor farmers from China boarded the sea-going ship called “floating hell”, huddled in the cabin like sardines in a can, and drifted at sea for about two months to come to California to work as a coolie. As many as 64.21% died on the way due to inhuman treatment, typhoons and infectious diseases. The Chinese workers who came to the United States by chance were racially discriminated against. Under the whip of white supervisors, it took only 7 years to build the railway, which was originally planned to be completed in 14 years. Historians describe that “under each sleeper there is a Chinese corpse buried”.

3. The bad record of forced labor in the United States

Over the years, the U.S. government has deliberately evaded labor protection responsibilities, resulting in private prison inmates being reduced to “slave labor”, widespread abuse of child labor, and shocking forced labor in the agricultural sector. It can be called a “modern slavery” country.

(1) Prisons are the hardest hit areas for forced labor in the United States

◆ The United States is a veritable prison nation. According to a report by the Prison Policy Initiative, a U.S. public policy think tank, there are 102 federal prisons, 1,566 state prisons, 2,850 local detention centers, 1,510 juvenile correctional centers, 186 immigration detention centers, and 82 Indigenous prisons and military prisons in the United States. There are about 2 million prisoners in such institutions. The United States has less than 5% of the world‘s population, and the prison population accounts for a quarter of the world‘s incarcerated population, making it the country with the highest incarceration rate and largest number of incarcerated people in the world.

◆ The Thirteenth Amendment to the US Constitution, while nominally protecting citizens from forced labor, excludes criminals. The U.S. prison system abuses the Thirteenth Amendment to legalize forced prisoner labor. There are a large number of prison laborers in the US federal and local prisons at all levels, who are engaged in the daily maintenance of the prison system, including repairs, cooking, facility cleaning, and laundry washing. Most of them are blacks and people of color. There are also prisoners outsourced to public projects or employed by businesses in construction, road maintenance, forestry and funerals, jobs that are either dirty or high-risk. Reuters revealed that Suniva, one of the largest U.S. solar panel makers, uses prison labor to keep costs down. The head of the company acknowledged that the company partnered with the Federal Prison Industries Corporation (UNICOR) to relocate production lines from Asia back to the United States for a lucrative federal contract.

◆ According to the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) report, at least 30 states in the United States list prisoners as emergency labor for disasters and emergencies, and at least 14 states employ prisoners to work in forest firefighting. Most prison workers say they have never received formal job training, but are often required to perform hazardous work without compliance with safe operating standards and a lack of protective equipment, often resulting in casualties that are not clearly documented in prisons. The American “Atlantic Monthly” commented as early as 2015: “These outsourced prisoners are cheaper than slaves, after all, companies don’t need to worry about their health.”

◆ In fact, the United States has formed a huge “prison-industrial complex”, and private prisons that have signed contracts with the US government to operate have become a major source of drugs for forced labor in the United States. Private prison laborers in the United States are completely subject to their employers and have no right to refuse labor at all. As many as 76% of the inmates interviewed said that once they were unable to work or refused to work, they would be punished in a variety of ways, such as solitary confinement, reduced family visits, and rejection of applications for parole or commutation. In addition, prisoners do not have the right to choose a type of work, and work assignments are entirely made by the prison administrators’ arbitrary, discriminatory and even disciplinary decisions. In a study titled “Blood Money: Prison Labor and Prison Profits,” Laura Epman, a professor at Willamette University School of Law, pointed out that private prisons are a “harmful form of slavery” in which inmates “have been subjected to Trapped in ever-increasing physical labor, suffering and exploitation”.

◆ Over the years, private prisons in the United States have colluded with black-hearted politicians to force prisoners to work, turning private prisons into slavery-style “concentration camps” that extort money and oppress the poor. Due to the lack of supervision, forced labor prisoners work long hours, in harsh conditions, with meager wages and even forced labor without pay. In early 2022, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a legal complaint, pointing out that private prisons in the United States have a large number of power-for-money transactions when operating detention facilities, exacerbating the problem of excessive incarceration and forced labor. announced.

◆ While US prisons spend less than 1 percent of their total budget on inmate wages, prison labor produces more than $11 billion in products and services annually. Because prisoners do not need labor rights and pay low wages, the abuse of prison labor by large US companies is serious. Private prisons contracted by the U.S. government make millions of dollars a year from forced labor of inmates. As of May 2022, the average hourly wage in the U.S. is about $10.96 an hour, while prison laborers earn less than $1 an hour. Not only that, many prison administrations have not raised their inmates’ wages for several years or even decades. In seven states, including Florida, the vast majority of jobs assigned to prisoners are unpaid. In addition, many prisoners’ salaries were deducted by the prison for “taxes, meals, prison fees, and court appearances”, and over 70% of the respondents could not afford the basic living expenses during their sentences.

◆ During the COVID-19 outbreak, at least 40 states in the United States required prisoners to rush to make anti-epidemic materials such as masks and hand sanitizers, dispose of a large amount of medical waste generated by hospitals, transport corpses, build coffins, and dig graves. Inmates who do these dangerous jobs have little access to protection. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, nearly one-third of inmates in American prisons have been infected with new coronary pneumonia, and 3,000 people have died due to lack of medical care or poor detention conditions. The Los Angeles Times revealed that thousands of inmates in California state prisons have been forced to work in high-risk conditions such as sewing masks and making furniture. Even with a large number of confirmed cases in the prison, the prison factory is still operating as usual. Prisoners are required to sew thousands of masks every day, but they can’t get one. Prison staff also threatened prisoners, saying refusal to work would affect their release.

(2) Forced labor against children and women is shocking

◆ The problem of child labor in the United States has a long history. As early as more than 100 years ago, American mines, tobacco farms, and textile factories began to employ forced child labor. Today, the United States is still the only country among the 193 member states of the United Nations that has not ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the issue of child labor remains unresolved. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies, 50% of the 100,000 people who are trafficked from abroad to the United States for forced labor each year are underage children.

◆ According to the non-profit organization “American Farm Worker Employment Training Program”, there are still about 500,000 child laborers in the United States. Many children start working from the age of 8 and work up to 72 hours a week. Child laborers on farms are chronically exposed to hazardous chemicals such as pesticides. In addition, they need to operate sharp tools and heavy machinery, and face a greater risk of work-related injuries due to lack of necessary training and protection measures. Between 1995 and 2002, an estimated 907 teens died on U.S. farms, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. According to the “Washington Post”, between 2003 and 2016, 452 children died in the United States due to work-related injuries, of which 237 died in agricultural accidents. According to a November 2018 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, 5.5 percent of child laborers work hard on farms, and half of all child labor deaths come from the agricultural sector. In many states in the United States, tobacco farms employ a large number of children to harvest and air-dry tobacco leaves, which has caused great harm to their physical and mental health. Many children have suffered from nicotine poisoning and were even found to have lung infections.

◆ According to US official statistics, in 2019, US law enforcement officers found 858 cases of child labor in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, and 544 minors worked in hazardous occupational places. The United States‘ largest labor union, the Federation of Labor and the Federation of Industrial Trade Unions, said that the U.S. Department of Labor reports an average of only 34 cases of illegal use of child labor each year, which is far lower than the actual number.

◆ The American “Richmond Times” reported that there are 240,000 to 325,000 women and children in the United States subjected to sexual slavery. The US NGO End Slavery Now claims that a child trafficked into the sex industry can extract between $150,000 and $200,000 a year by “working” 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

(3) Forced labor is ubiquitous in all walks of life in the United States

◆ According to an article published on the website of the University of Denver in the United States, there are at least 500,000 people living in modern slavery and forced labor in the United States. The phenomenon of forced labor in the United States is ubiquitous, and the problem of labor trafficking in 23 industries or fields such as domestic housekeeping, agricultural planting, tourism sales, catering, medical and beauty services is particularly prominent. In 2004, the Human Rights Research Center of the University of California, Berkeley, pointed out after a study of relevant cases from 1998 to 2003, that there were tens of thousands of forced labor cases in the United States, covering major cities and villages, making it the most hidden, inhumane, extensive and widespread in the United States. Sinful illegal trading base.

◆ Current US immigration laws support modern slavery. The temporary visa system for foreign workers in the United States legally binds workers to employers, making foreign workers a lower class. Even if employers arbitrarily lower wages or extend working hours, employees will not dare to leave their jobs, otherwise they may be deported . This power imbalance between employers and employees is systemic, and there is evidence that the issue of forced labor in the United States is linked to specific visa categories. According to a 2014 study by the Urban Institute of America and Northeastern University, more than 70 percent of forced labor victims in the United States arrived with legal visas. Ending this modern slavery requires reforming America’s immigration laws, but neither the Congress nor the administration lacks the will to reform.

◆ Major cities such as New York and Los Angeles are home to the headquarters of most “sweatshops” in the United States. These factories generally undertake the production and production of clothing, coffee, and electronic products. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are as many as 22,000 garment sweatshops in the U.S. alone. In order to save costs and maximize profits, factory owners often use various means to exploit legal loopholes and evade government supervision; workers’ wages and related benefits are far below the legal standards, and there is no corresponding compensation for long hours or overtime. In some cases, they may even be abused by their employers. Internal documents from the U.S. Department of Labor disclosed by The New York Times show that Vietnamese workers at a garment factory in American Samoa complained of frequent beatings by security guards. A female worker was blinded in the left eye by a hard plastic pipe. At a food factory in Oklahoma, Indian workers are starving. Many of the factory’s workers are severely malnourished and look like “walking zombies.”

◆ In the domestic service sector, the vast majority of service staff are immigrants from abroad and are not recognized as employees by US law. The US immigration policy does not allow them to change their service objects at will, otherwise they will be deported. The vast majority of victims have extremely poor working conditions, are owed wages or do not meet minimum wage standards, are subjected to violence, sexual assault or intimidation by employers and their families, are prohibited from complaining to anyone or face deportation. According to a 2014 report by the Urban Institute of America and Northeastern University, more than one-third of victims of forced labor in the United States are domestic workers.

◆ In the agricultural sector, 30% of farm workers and their families live below the federal poverty line, subject to threats or violence and forced labor, unable to express their will. Immokalee, a small town in southwest Florida known as the “tomato capital” of the United States, is home to 26,000 people, most of whom are farmers from Mexico, Guatemala, Haiti and other countries. The local minimum wage is $8.65 an hour, but they can actually get only $5.50 an hour, far below the minimum wage. The British “Guardian” investigation found that foreign workers working on corn farms in the United States failed to receive legal protection and had extremely poor living conditions. After working 12 hours a day and 15 days, they were paid only $225, and they often faced sexual assault and harassment. , wage theft, work-related disability and death, exposure to toxic chemicals, etc. Independent American journalist Gina Marie’s 2017 report titled “Forced labor is more common in the U.S. than you think” found that on some U.S. farms, foreign agricultural workers were forced to sleep in sheds and box trucks as they picked produce They were not paid, and if they tried to escape, they were beaten. The U.S. Economic Policy Institute reports that U.S. seasonal agricultural workers are often subjected to wage exploitation and other abuses due to their immigration status and fear of retaliation and deportation, and are owed millions of dollars in unpaid wages each year. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division is underfunded and understaffed, making protections and remedies available to agricultural workers a mere drop in the bucket, and ultimately making agricultural workers feel that reporting employer violations to the Department of Labor is neither necessary nor useful.

◆ In 2015, The New York Times found in a survey of the nail industry in New York that the vast majority of workers in the nail industry were paid less than the minimum wage, sometimes even without wages. Workers are severely exploited and endure humiliations including video surveillance and corporal punishment. Most of these manicurists are immigrants from China, South Korea, Nepal and South America, and they are often engaged in overtime and low-wage labor. However, many workers in the New York nail industry do not have legal residency status and are often exploited by their employers.

◆ The American writer Brennan pointed out in his book that the US immigration policy has not only failed to improve the problem of human trafficking and the situation of vulnerable groups in society, but aggravated social problems and allowed more hidden forms of forced labor to appear in American society. Insufficient help and relief for victims rescued from forced labor in American society has led them to fall into new forced labor traps in order to maintain their livelihoods, and live forever in a vicious cycle of enslavement and oppression.

◆ In June 2022, the American Human Trafficking Institute released the 2021 Federal Human Trafficking Report. The report shows that in 2021, the number of forced labor crimes in the United States will increase by 22% compared with 2020. In 2021, 162 victims of human trafficking in federal courts across the United States were due to forced labor, accounting for 36 percent of all 449 human trafficking victims, and 93 percent of forced labor victims were foreign nationals.

4. The adverse effects of forced labor in the United States spill over to the international community

The bad influence of forced labor in the United States has spread, causing serious transnational human trafficking and human rights violations in other countries. The United States is a veritable underachiever when it comes to ratifying and enforcing international labor conventions, echoing America’s long record of forced labor and labor rights violations.

(1) Domestic forced labor breeds cross-border human trafficking

◆ The United States is a source, transit, and destination country for victims of forced labor and slavery, and there are serious cases of human trafficking in both legal and illegal industries. The U.S. State Department estimates that as many as 100,000 people are trafficked from abroad into the United States each year for forced labor. In the past five years, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have reported cases of forced labor and human trafficking. Statistics from the “National Human Trafficking Report Hotline” in the United States show that the number of reported cases increased from more than 3,200 to about 11,500 from 2012 to 2019. showed a significant upward trend. In 2020, the hotline received 10,583 cases and 16,658 victims. Modern slavery, which is dominated by forced labor, is widespread in American hotels, restaurants, massage parlors, farms, construction, and housekeeping. The victims are mostly new immigrants, children, women and other vulnerable groups. Control the victim by means of threats and humiliation.

◆ In April 2021, the UN Human Rights Council’s Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on Human Rights and the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention issued a joint statement stating that the United States coerced personnel from other countries to cooperate with the United States by threatening sanctions and other means, which constituted forced labor. Violate the rights and interests of relevant personnel. In his 2018 report, the Human Rights Council’s Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, Bula, pointed out that forced labor, bonded labor, sexual violence and threats of deportation have occurred against female migrant workers on tomato farms in the United States.

◆ The 2021 Report on Human Rights Abuses in the United States pointed out that human trafficking and forced labor targeting immigrants have increased due to tightened immigration policies and weak domestic oversight in the United States. The report cited data from the U.S. Department of Justice in November 2021 that in a human trafficking case, dozens of workers from Mexico and Central America were trafficked to Georgia farms, where they were illegally imprisoned and forced to labor under harsh conditions. Under the watchful eye of gunmen, these “modern slavery” victims were forced to dig onions with their bare hands and were paid only 20 cents for every bucket full of onions. sexual assault”.

◆ In addition to harsh labor conditions, harsh management, confiscation of documents, and restrictions on freedom are standard features of these forced labor cases. In 2021, the Associated Press disclosed that hundreds of Indian workers were lured to New Jersey to build a large Hindu temple. After getting off the plane, these workers had their passports taken away and were forced to work more than 87 hours a week. The local minimum wage in New Jersey is per hour. $12 an hour, while these Indian workers are paid as little as $1.2 an hour. Reuters reported that the world‘s largest tire maker, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., has faced multiple charges, including underpaying foreign workers in Malaysia, illegally requiring foreign workers to work overtime and refusing foreign workers to keep their passports. The report, citing lawyers in the case, said some employees worked 229 overtime hours a month, far exceeding the 104-hour cap set by Malaysia.

◆ U.S. law enforcement agencies have obviously insufficiently cracked down on human trafficking and forced labor. The “2021 Human Trafficking Data Report” released by the US Department of Justice shows that in 2019, a total of 2,091 suspects were investigated by prosecutors for human trafficking and forced labor in the United States, but only 837 people were convicted. Chrissy Buckley, a scholar at the University of Denver, pointed out that “the reason why forced labor in the United States is difficult to stop is that on the one hand, it is lucrative, and on the other hand, because of the weak legislation and inefficient law enforcement in the United States, the risk of perpetrators being prosecuted is very small.” .

(2) Long-term forced labor by U.S. companies abroad

◆ “Washington Post” disclosed in 2019 that most of the cocoa raw materials used by well-known large American chocolate companies such as Mars and Hershey have been picked by child laborers in West Africa in the past 20 years. Dollar. British TV 4 reported in 2020 that the coffee beans used by well-known American coffee companies such as Starbucks were picked by child laborers under the age of 13 in Guatemala. These child laborers work eight hours a day, more than 40 hours a week, and the youngest is no more than 8 years old, and their daily wages sometimes can only buy a cup of coffee.

5. Criticisms of forced labor in the United States continue to be heard in the international community

For a long time, the international community has been seriously concerned about the forced labor in the US society, and called on the US government to seriously reflect and treat it.

◆ The employment of child labor in the agricultural sector in the United States is a stubborn problem and a flaw in the United States‘ implementation of international labor conventions, especially the core labor conventions. The Committee of Experts on the Implementation of Conventions and Recommendations of the International Labour Organization (CEACR) has been concerned for several consecutive years since 2012 over a large number of serious work-related injuries involving children under the age of 18 on farms in the United States. During the 103rd International Labour Conference in 2014, the International Labour Standards Implementation Committee listed the violation of the 1999 Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention in the United States as one of the key country cases for review.

◆ In the past ten years, CEACR has also commented on the U.S. implementation of the 1957 Abolition of Forced Labor Convention and the 1936 Convention on Shipowners’ Liability for Sick and Injured Seamen, etc., requesting the U.S. government to change its misconduct and earnestly fulfill its obligations under the Convention. CEACR pointed out in 2017 that the United States should pass federal legislation to ensure that there is no racial imbalance in the number of compulsory labor (compulsory labor) sentences in the criminal justice process. The U.S. government should take necessary steps at the federal level to reduce racial and ethnic inequalities in the criminal justice system and ensure that forced labor sentences do not target specific racial and ethnic minorities.

◆ The then Special Rapporteur on Human Trafficking of the UN Human Rights Council, Grazia, issued a statement after his visit to the United States in 2016, calling on the United States to take more effective measures to investigate cases of human trafficking for the purpose of forced labor and labor exploitation. The statement pointed out that 2015 data showed that 75% of human trafficking cases in the United States were related to sex trafficking, 13% were related to labor, and 3% were related to both. Women and children, migrant workers, unaccompanied and separated children, people fleeing conflict, young runaways, indigenous peoples, sexual minorities, and others face greater risks of labor and sex trafficking.

concluding remarks

The United States ignores the problems of forced labor and “modern slavery” that have existed in its own history and in reality, wantonly smears and smears other countries, and spreads the so-called “forced labor” lies, which fully exposes the hypocritical double standards of the United States on human rights issues, and The usual tactics of political manipulation and economic bullying under the guise of human rights.

The U.S. forcefully pushed the “Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law”, not to care about the “forced labor” issue in Xinjiang, but to deprive Xinjiang people of their right to work and create “forced unemployment”; “Forced return to poverty” is to undermine the international economic and trade order and industrial and supply chains, and to create “forced decoupling and disconnection” internationally. What the US has done is essentially endangering human rights under the guise of human rights, undermining rules under the guise of rules, and trampling on the law under the guise of law, acting against the trend of the times and doomed to failure.

What the U.S. government should do is to put aside the hypocritical attitude of the “human rights teacher”, review its huge deficit on the forced labor issue, stop spreading rumors and smearing, stop interfering in China‘s internal affairs, stop implementing the “Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law”, and stop “using Xinjiang controls China“.

