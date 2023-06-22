The families of the missing millionaires in the submarine are furious Info

The family of British billionaire Hamish Harding, who is in the missing submarine, accused the company “Ocean Gate” that it took them too long to report the disappearance of the submarine.

They claim that this also caused a delay in the very complex rescue operation and the search for the missing vessel. Communication between the submarine and the Polar Prince ship was cut at around 9:45 a.m. local time on Sunday, an hour and 45 minutes after the descent toward the Titanic wreck began. But it wasn’t until 17:40 local time that the US Coast Guard received a report of the submarine’s disappearance.

“It’s terrible. It took so long to go and rescue them, it’s too long,” Harding’s cousin Caitlin Coznett told the Telegraph.

She is not the only one who complained about the delay in the search. Many citizens have criticized the US government for the many complicated procedures that must be completed in order for the Coast Guard to be given the go-ahead to search. All of this happens on a day when, apparently, the submarine’s oxygen supply has run out and no one knows what exactly is happening to the missing crew.

However, there is still hope that there may be more oxygen in the vessel than originally thought. Dr. Ken LeDez, an expert in hyperbaric medicine at Memorial University in St. John’s, Newfoundland, told the BBC that, depending on the conditions, some of the people inside the submarine could survive longer than expected.

All the eyes of the world are focused on the dramatic search, especially after it was announced that a Canadian robot had also reached the bottom of the ocean. The vessel Horizon Arctic deployed an ROV that reached the seabed and began a search, giving hope for a positive outcome.

By the way, Harding’s stepson has shocked the public on two occasions so far, because during the search for his father he went to a concert of his favorite band, and today it was discovered that he flirted with an OnliFans model.

