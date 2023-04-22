The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer Alec Baldwin shot on set, is suing the actor after the charges against him were dropped

Thursday the family of Halyna Hutchins, the US cinematographer killed with a prop weapon on the set of the film Rustis suing actor Alec Baldwin for “assault, willful infliction of emotional distress and negligence,” he said the family’s attorney, Gloria Allred. Baldwin was handling the prop gun which was loaded with a live bullet, and which then fired the shot that killed Hutchins. The Hutchins family announcement came the same day New Mexico prosecutors dropped the manslaughter charges against Baldwin, who said he didn’t know the gun was loaded and never even pressed the button. trigger.

Announcing the withdrawal of the charges, the prosecutor had said that in the previous days “new facts” had emerged which made further investigations necessary. Instead, the person in charge of the props, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, remains charged with manslaughter.

At the press conference announcing the lawsuit against Baldwin, attorney Allred he said that the actor “cannot escape his responsibilities” for killing Hutchins. Mentioning the woman’s Ukrainian origins, Allred added that her family, which partly lives in Ukraine, is already very affected by the Russian invasion and the consequences of the ongoing war. The lawsuit announced by Allred is the second filed against Baldwin by the Hutchins family: the first is from last year, and was closed after the achievement of an agreement between the two parties (about which no details were given).