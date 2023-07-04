The Fascinating Discovery of a 9kg Stone in a Sperm Whale’s Intestines Worth $500,000

Title: Massive Intestinal Stone Discovered in Dead Sperm Whale Unveils Priceless Treasure

Subtitle: Rare “Gris Amber” Formation Valued at $500,000 Found in La Palma, Spain

In a remarkable scientific discovery, researchers have unearthed a mesmerizing treasure within the entrails of a deceased sperm whale on La Palma, one of the idyllic Canary Islands in Spain. The hefty find weighs a staggering 9 kilograms and boasts a diameter of approximately 20 centimeters, and it is identified as a rare “gris amber.”

Tragically, the large intestinal stone turned out to be the cause of the whale’s demise. The lifeless cetacean, measuring 13 meters long and weighing around 20 tons, washed ashore on the Nogales beach in La Palma last month.

Following several weeks of forensic analysis, experts from the University Institute of Animal Health and Food Safety (IUSA) at the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria made a shocking revelation. The stone had triggered a fatal bowel obstruction in the animal, leading to its untimely demise.

Such formations, commonly referred to as “stones,” are formed from the indigestible elements within the sperm whale’s diet, particularly squid beaks, renowned for their hardness. While these stones can usually be excreted or regurgitated, in certain instances, they can become problematic for these marine creatures.

Professor Antonio Fernández from the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria explained, “Imagine a beak that doesn’t come out well because the intestine doesn’t work well, it doesn’t protect it well, or it simply gets trapped, it starts to form a stone, just like in the kidney when a nucleus is formed and begins to calcify.”

Tragically, the intestinal obstruction caused the whale to suffer from diphtheroid colitis, allowing intestinal bacteria to enter its bloodstream, leading to hemorrhages in multiple organs.

Beyond its devastating consequences, the discovered intestinal stone is of immense value. Termed “gris amber,” it finds high demand in the perfume industry due to its unique properties. Astonishingly, only 1% to 5% of sperm whales ever produce this highly sought-after substance, elevating its worth further.

Traditionally employed in religious ceremonies and utilized as an aphrodisiac in the Middle East, a delicacy in China, and an ingredient in traditional medicine, gris amber is predominantly used in perfumes. Its intense, sweet, and animalistic aroma adds a passionate, sensuous touch to fragrances, making it a prized component in the industry.

Experts estimate the stone found in the La Palma sperm whale to be valued at over $500,000, owing to its significant size and weight.

As the world marvels at this astounding discovery, it serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving our oceans and safeguarding these majestic creatures. The valuable insights gained from this tragic incident will contribute to our understanding of whale ecology and the threats they face in their natural habitats.

