FBI Director Christopher Wray said yesterday that the agency estimated that the coronavirus pandemic was probably caused by an incident in a laboratory in Wuhan, China. “The FBI has been assessing for some time that the source of the pandemic is most likely a potential laboratory incident in Wuhan., Ray told Fox News. His statement followed a weekly report by the Wall Street Journal that the US Department of Energy estimated with low confidence that it caused the pandemic. an accidental virus leak from a Chinese laboratory.

China does not want America to know the origin

Some agencies believe that the pandemic is probably the result of natural transmission, while others are undecided, writes the Journal. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Monday that the US government does not have a definitive conclusion and consensus on the origin of the pandemic. China‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs cited a report by the World Health Organization and China that points to a natural origin of the pandemic, not a leak from a laboratory.

Ray said he could not share many details about the agency’s assessment because it is confidential information. He accused the Chinese government to “do everything in its power to try to obstruct and obfuscate” efforts by the United States and other countries to learn more about the origins of the pandemic.

