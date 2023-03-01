Drama for the boxer Scardina: illness and urgent operation on the head

Boxer drama Daniel Scardina, who yesterday suffered an illness while he was training in the gym. The 30-year-old interrupted the session because he didn’t feel well, then in the locker room pain in his ear and leg and loss of consciousness. He was rushed to Humanitas in Rozzano where he underwent surgery on his head. Scardina was training ahead of his light heavyweight debut scheduled for March 24 at the Allianz Cloud in Milan.

“Forza Dani”: the message for Scardina from the ex Diletta Leotta

“Come on Dani”. This is the message sent by Diletta Leotta in a story on Instagram addressed to her ex-boyfriend Scardina. The boxer is currently hospitalized in serious condition at the Humanitas hospital in Milan.

