Overseas Network, January 4 (Xinhua) According to NBC and Reuters reports on January 3, a funeral home owner in Colorado, USA, dissected 560 remains to sell human organs without the permission of the family members of the deceased, and deceived the deceased with fake ashes Family members were sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The funeral home owner, Megan Hess, 46, pleaded guilty in July 2022. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, also admitted the offending and was jailed for 15 years. Tim Neff, the prosecutor in charge of the case, said the mother and daughter took advantage of the funeral home they operated to steal the remains and body parts of the deceased using false donor forms. “Their actions caused tremendous emotional pain to the family of the deceased.”

According to Reuters, the organ sales industry in the United States is almost unregulated. Tim Neff called Hess’s plan horrific and called the case one of the largest human parts cases in recent U.S. history. (Overseas Network/Wang Shanning)

