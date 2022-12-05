LONDON – The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he is the “man of the year” for the British newspaper Financial Timeswhich dedicates a large photo to him on the front page as well as a long article.

“Nine months after the brutal struggle for national survival against the Russian invaders, Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears tired, with dark circles under his eyes”, is the incipit of the piece, which tells the character starting from his experience as an actor in the resistance against the invasion of his country wanted by the Russian leader Vladimir Putin.