World

The fire damages a service area on the Palermo Messina road

The fire damages a service area on the Palermo Messina road

The service area on the Palermo Messina road was damaged. The flames caused very serious damage to the Eni service area of ​​Tindari. The fire destroyed the refreshment area and the intervention of the firefighters made it possible to avert the worst where the fuel supply pumps are located. Like this: Like Loading…

