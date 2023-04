MOSCOW – Once upon a time the first beep of Sputnik, the dog Lajka and the journey of Yuri Gagarin around the Earth. Sixty years after the triumphs of Nikita Khrushchev’s USSR in great space race with the United States, Moscow returns to beat Washington. This time supremacy goes to the big screen: the first feature film shot in space made its debut in Russian theaters over the weekend, Vyzov“The challenge”.