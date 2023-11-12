The first flight of the B-21 ”Raider”, the new bomber of the American Air Force – Corriere TV

24
The U.S. Air Force’s new B-21 “Raider” bomber made its maiden flight taking off from Palmdale, California. The aircraft, built by Northrop Grumman, will be able to carry both conventional and nuclear weapons. The US Air Force will purchase at least 100: the price for each plane is 750 million dollars. (LaPresse)
November 11, 2023 – Updated November 11, 2023, 10:50 pm
