The first Museum of Science and the Earth was born in Sicily, that's where

The first Museum of Science and the Earth was born in Sicily, that's where

The city of Bagheria will have the Museum of Science and the Earth, the only one in Sicily, where it will be possible to admire over three hundred natural precious stones and other minerals from all over the world, which become an instrument of scientific dissemination to make known the beauties of a exceptional natural and cultural heritage. The announcement is…

