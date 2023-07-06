The first public release of Lilibet in Harry’s arms: the baby is the portrait of the father

It was the most awaited photo, and not only by the English tabloids: that of little princess Lilibet Diana in the arms of dad Harry. It had been a year since images of her had appeared on social media or in the newspapers. In fact, to be honest, only one had been released so far.

In the new image posted by the Dukes of Sussex on mom Meghan’s account, the little girl obviously appears grown up and above all very similar to dad Harry: same flame red hair color, same profile with upturned nose, blue eyes. Two charming hairpins to secure the strands and a romantic dress with little flowers and lots of ruffles. She was photographed together with her dad at the 4th of July celebrations.

It is rare for the Sussexes to allow fans to photograph their children, even a few weeks ago for their birthdays the family limited themselves to posting photos of the festive table and the cake. They had also been parsimonious with the image of their firstborn Archie, but even more with Lilibet Diana.

Lilibet Diana’s first two years were celebrated on 3 June. For the little girl it was, to all intents and purposes, the first birthday in grand style, as a “little princess” and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed very few guests – selected from their Californian friends and VIP neighbors – to their garden -party.

Party culminating in the opening of the mega-gift sent to America by her grandfather, King Charles III: a wooden house similar to the one in which Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret (her sister), Lilibet’s grandmother and aunt respectively, played when they were children .

