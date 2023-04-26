Home » The first talk between Volodymyr Zelensky and Xi Jinping since the beginning of the war
World

The first talk between Volodymyr Zelensky and Xi Jinping since the beginning of the war

by admin
The first talk between Volodymyr Zelensky and Xi Jinping since the beginning of the war

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone for the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. According to Zelensky’s spokesman, the two spoke for an hour: Chinese state media published a summary according to which Xi spoke of “lasting peace” and “respect for sovereignty”, without however ever naming Russia or using the word “war”, something it has already refused to do in the past, preferring a more generic “crisis”.

Xi he said to Zelensky that China “does not intend to throw fuel on the fire or profit” from the war in Ukraine and that he believes that the time is ripe to “solve the crisis through politics”. The Chinese president did not explicitly assure Zelensky that China would not supply Russia with weapons, but his words were interpreted as a signal that the Chinese government does not intend to provide direct military assistance to the Russians.

The talks, however, were considered important even for the fact that they took place, due to the ambiguous positions taken by China regarding the war. In fact, the Chinese government has very solid economic and political relations with Russia, and in recent months it has never explicitly come out to condemn the invasion. While defining itself as neutral, China has continuously refused to call what is happening in Ukraine a “war” (official documents refer to a “crisis” in Ukraine), and has never condemned the atrocities and war crimes committed by the soldiers Russians against civilians in Ukraine.

Zelensky called the call “long and significant,” and said it should give “a strong impetus to the development of bilateral relations” between China and Ukraine. The call was accompanied by two announcements: the first is that two years after the death of the last Ukrainian ambassador to China, a new one has been appointed, who will soon leave for the country. The second is that China will send an envoy to Ukraine who will have the task of “conducting an in-depth communication” on the “political resolution of the Ukrainian crisis”: this is Li Hui, former special representative of the Chinese government for Eurasian affairs and former ambassador Chinese in Russia.

For some time China has been proposing itself as a “mediator” within the conflict: in February it had published a plan to start peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which however was judged rather generic and weak.

See also  National Teeth Day丨Caring for children's dental health

At the end of March, Xi had gone to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin: there were no great expectations about the visit and in fact it had ended with only economic agreements and nothing more (above all, no military aid had been announced, as instead had been assumed in the previous months).

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby he said that the United StatesChina‘s main rival at the international level – “are happy that Xi and Zelensky have spoken to each other” because “we have been asking for some time that China listen to the Ukrainian point of view”. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova he said instead that Russia “recognizes China‘s readiness to make efforts to advance the negotiation process”, but that under the current conditions a political resolution of the war is unlikely.

– Listen also: Could China contribute to peace in Ukraine?, with Francesca Ghiretti

You may also like

Why Gigi Becali forgave referee Horațiu Feșnic

Jean Carroll testified about Trump’s rape | Info

Dušica Jakovljević entangled Mitra Mirić Entertainment

Macron’s 100 days

DAIMLER BUSES / Reise und Bustouristik Schmid: 75...

Bild: “The drone with explosives dropped near Moscow...

Ukraine, media: Kiev attempted to kill Putin with...

Migrants, “in Italy they risk violations of human...

Primavera Sound joins the Festivals of the Community...

Follow today’s match LIVE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy