The first trailer of the new documentary about Syd Barrett is available

The film has been co-directed by Pink Floyd’s art designer Storm Thorgerson of HipgnosisWith Roddy Bogawa. After a London premiere on April 27, “Have You Got It Yet?” It will be screened on May 15 in UK cinemas. A global release is currently being planned for later this year.

Barrett was a co-founder of Pink Floyd along with Roger Waters y Nick Mason in 1965 while still a teenager, and was the creative visionary behind the band’s early psychedelic classics “The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn” y “A Saucerful Of Secrets”. When Barrett’s mental health became unstable, Pink Floyd brought in the guitarist David Gilmour who eventually took Barrett’s place when Barrett left the band for good in 1968. Barrett put together two solo albums in 1970: “The Madcap Laughs” y “Barrett”. In the mid-1970s he returned to live at her mother’s house in Cambridge, where she remained until her death from complications of diabetes in 2006 at the age of sixty.

Beyond the involvement of Waters, Gilmour and Mason, the synopsis of “Have You Got It Yet?” reads: “Cult icon, enigma, recluse… the life of Syd Barrett, founding member of Pink Floyd, is full of unanswered questions. Until now. Reconstructing his comet-like rise to pop stardom, his creative and destructive impulses, his breakup, his departure from the band, and his subsequent solo life, this feature-length documentary is set against the social backdrop of the explosive 1960s.” .

