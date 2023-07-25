Home » the flames destroy our Pizzo Manolfo webcams
by weathersicily.it – ​​1 hour ago

During the fires that are ravaging the mountains of Palermo, our Pizzo Manolfo installation was caught up in flames and remained destroyed. The webcam was able to transmit up to a few seconds after the passage of the main front of the fire. [embedded content] 📲 DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER SICILY APP: accurate and detailed weather forecasts for…

