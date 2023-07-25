Bayern – News: Bayreuth Festival opens with a lot of celebrities

Festspielhaus in Bayreuth Image: AFP

This year’s Bayreuth Festival will open on Tuesday (4 p.m.) with many celebrities. The former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), who is one of the regular guests on the so-called Green Hill, comes to the premiere of the new production of the Wagner opera “Parsifal”, as does Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and many other guests from politics, society and business.

According to the city of Bayreuth, Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth (Greens) and Federal Minister of Education Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) also announced themselves. A new version of “Parsifal” by the US director and playwright Jay Scheib will be shown, followed by other operas by the composer Richard Wagner such as “Tristan und Isolde” by the end of August.

