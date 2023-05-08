Home » The #FollowTheSong camp is born with more than two hundred artists
#FollowTheSong will be a songwriting camp that will bring together more than two hundred artists, producers and authors from fifteen countries (Spain, the United States, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, Poland, Portugal and Turkey). The intention is that projects come out of these meetings that give musical creativity another turn, intertwining genres, nationalities, musical styles. It will be held between June 5 and 9 in Madrid studios Halley Hubby producer and composer Pablo Cebrián, from the collaboration between Sony Music Publishing and Primavera Pro.

For now, the presence of names as diverse as those of Bomba Estéreo, Rozalén, Pol Granch, Maikel Delacalle, Big One, Shiva, Belén Aguilera, Vicco, Margaret, Yami Safdie, 1da Banton, Came Beats o Fernando Boix, among others. And this is only the first appetizer, with which more names will be made known in the coming days.

Each day two shifts will be established in each of the seven Halley Hub recording rooms with different groups of artists who will work together from twelve noon to ten at night and from ten at night to five in the morning. . It will be an ideal opportunity to develop the mix between talents, generate the exchange of ideas, establish ties between artists, find inspiration in teamwork and, if possible, create some surprise hits in the near future.

We will continue to inform you in the coming weeks of all the news in this regard that we receive.

