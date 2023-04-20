The former CFO of the Trump Organization was released from prison: he was reprimanded by his boss after pleading guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud – yqqlm

Trump (left) and Wesselberg (middle) and Trump’s son Trump Jr. (data map)

Overseas Network, April 20th According to a CBS report on the 19th, judicial records show that Alan Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer (CFO) of the Trump Organization, was released from prison on the same day. Weisselberg had previously pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud and other crimes and was sentenced to about four months in prison.

Weisselberg and two Trump Organization companies were indicted in July 2021. Prosecutors accused them of failing to truthfully report the income of top executives for tax evasion purposes for as long as 15 years. Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August 2022 and reached an agreement with prosecutors to testify against the company’s tax evasion. Weisselberg was subsequently sentenced to five months in prison, starting on January 10.

After Weisselberg pleaded guilty, Trump accused Weisselberg of “betrayal” of the company’s trust and accused Weisselberg of committing crimes of greed for “personal gain.” Weisselberg also described the methods used by Trump Organization executives to avoid taxes in subsequent court hearings.

On December 6, 2022, a jury in Manhattan, New York, USA convicted two companies of the Trump Organization on 17 counts including tax fraud, but Trump and his family were not prosecuted in the case. Trump has declared the case against his company a “witch hunt.”(Hou Xingchuan from Overseas Network)

