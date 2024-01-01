The Future of Artificial Intelligence: A Look Back at 2023 and Ahead to 2024

2023: A Year of Revolution and Regulation in the Artificial Intelligence and Technology Industry

21st Century Business Herald reporter Wang Jun and intern Liu Yuexing reported in Beijing

Looking back on the year that was, 2023 will definitely go down in history as an “extraordinary” year. From the rebounding of China’s economy to the rapid developments in artificial intelligence, the year was full of surprises and challenges in the world of technology.

One of the focal points of the year was the rise of artificial intelligence and the impact it had on various industries. From the birth of OpenAI to the controversies it faced, the year was marked by the conflict between commercialization and safety ethics in AI. The rapid growth of large language models such as ChatGPT and the subsequent “Thousand Model War” also signaled a new era in the field of artificial intelligence.

The year also saw the emergence of new business landscapes, with Meta’s open-source initiative challenging the market dominance of companies like OpenAI. As China’s artificial intelligence legislation took shape, the country began to establish policies that would regulate the development and use of AI.

Meanwhile, the gaming industry faced intensive new game regulation policies, with a particular focus on protecting minors and preventing addiction to online games. The year ended with JD.com winning a major lawsuit against Alibaba for “choose one of two”, resulting in a 1 billion yuan compensation.

The global landscape of artificial intelligence governance also underwent significant changes in 2023. The European Union reached a provisional agreement on the world‘s first Artificial Intelligence Act, while the U.S. White House signed a landmark executive order focusing on the safe, reliable, and credible development and use of artificial intelligence.

Amidst these developments, the establishment of the National Data Bureau signaled the growing importance of data governance in China. The year also saw the implementation of relevant policies to address cyber violence and strengthen governance measures.

As we look forward to 2024, it is clear that the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, technology, and data governance will continue to shape the future of various industries. From regulatory changes to technological advancements, the year ahead promises to be another period of innovation, challenges, and growth in the world of technology.

