Fully implement the goals and requirements of “walking ahead, striving to be the first, and doing good” – Qiushi.com

Jiangxi Province Embraces General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Guidance to Accelerate High-Quality Development

During a recent inspection and guidance visit, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the need for Jiangxi Province to “forge ahead, make use of strengths to offset weaknesses, consolidate the roots and invigorate the new, strive to take the lead in accelerating the high-quality development of the old revolutionary base areas, and strive to be the first to promote the rise of the central region.” This visit marked a critical moment in the quest to comprehensively build a modern socialist country and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party.

The General Secretary’s visit provided crucial strategic guidance for Jiangxi’s development in the new era. It pointed out the direction for high-quality development in Jiangxi and outlined the general policy, program, and compliance necessary for all work in the province.

One of the key areas of focus is the building of a modern industrial system to improve industrial strength, which is crucial for achieving high-quality development. Jiangxi has already entered the middle and late stages of industrialization, with the industrial added value exceeding one trillion yuan and the added value of high-tech industries accounting for over 40% of the total. However, there is still a need to strengthen industrial innovation and investment to enhance competitiveness.

Strategic emerging industries such as electronic information, new energy, and new materials are also being prioritized to consolidate the province’s leading position in these fields. Additionally, efforts are being made to promote green and low-carbon development, aiming to create a green, sustainable, and efficient industrial system.

In terms of opening up, Jiangxi is focusing on both internal and external expansion to integrate into the new development pattern. The establishment of a high-level Jiangxi inland open economic pilot zone and the improvement of open channels and economic cooperation will enhance the province’s role in national and international markets.

Rural revitalization and the consolidation of the results of poverty alleviation are essential components of Jiangxi’s development strategy. The province is striving to promote agricultural industry, improve rural infrastructure, and ensure equalization of basic public services to achieve common prosperity and benefit all residents.

In embracing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s guidance and implementing his important instructions, Jiangxi is committed to achieving Chinese-style modernization, strengthening political consciousness, and responding to the Party Central Committee’s arrangements. With a focus on practical and concrete actions, the province is determined to turn the strategic vision outlined by the General Secretary into a driving force for reform and development.

The visit underscored the deep care and attention that the General Secretary has for the people in the old areas, highlighting the Party’s commitment to ensuring that they share in the fruits of reform and development and lead happy lives.

The comprehensive implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s objectives and requirements is expected to play a crucial role in propelling Jiangxi’s development and contributing to the overall goals of modernization set forth by the Party.

Author: Secretary of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China

