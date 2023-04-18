Home » Factory fire in China: 11 dead – World News
News

by admin
Chinese‘in Zhejiang eyaletiwhat depends Jinhua kentiA fire broke out at 14:04 local time yesterday, for an unknown reason, in a factory in Istanbul. After the flames spread, many people were trapped on the 3rd floor of the building.

In the statement made by the authorities, it was recorded that 11 people died in the fire. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the incident.

