The G7 embraces Zelensky and warns Beijing about war and the economy. Xi’s Wrath: “Defeat”

23
HIROSHIMA – China really risks remaining with the match in the hand of international isolation, after the surprise raid by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky al G7 in Hiroshima.
Because the US and Japan had already conceived this summit as a response to Beijing’s expansionism, but now the two-day meeting of the Kiev leader with meetings ranging from India to Brazil, following the visit
See also The three major U.S. arms giants receive a contract from the Department of Defense to develop a hypersonic weapon interceptor Lop Gramman