09.04.2023

The German ambassador to Chad, Crick, was declared persona non grata by Chad and given 48 hours to leave the country. This Sunday (April 9), Crick returned to Germany.

(Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) According to Agence France-Presse, Chadian Foreign Minister Mohamed Saleh Annadif (Mahamat Saleh Annadif) confirmed that the German ambassador to Chad (Gordon Kricke) Saturday (8th) evening Depart Chad with Air France.

On Friday, the Chadian government gave Germany’s ambassador to the country Crick a 48-hour deadline to leave the country. The reason was that Crick was “rude” and “did not abide by diplomatic practice.” Chadian officials did not provide further details.

A source within the Chadian government told AFP that Creech was accused of “excessive interference” in Chad’s governance. He has also been criticized for allegedly making divisive remarks. The ambassador has been “warned” several times. On Friday, Germany’s foreign ministry said it was “completely incomprehensible” for the Chadian government’s reasons for expelling the German diplomat.

The current president of Chad is Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno. He will be in power from April 2021. His father, who ruled Chad authoritarianly for 30 years, died in 2021 after being injured during a front-line inspection in the north of the country. Chad is one of the least free countries in the world and one of the poorest. In the United Nations Human Development Index, Chad ranks 189 out of 187 countries, indicating widespread poverty.

The military junta that now controls Chad initially promised to organize elections within 18 months. Then last October, the current president’s reign was extended for another two years. Germany and some countries in the European Union have expressed concern about when Chad can return to democracy.

(AFP)

