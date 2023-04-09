A group of Canadian researchers has highlighted how grapefruit is very dangerous if consumed in conjunction with some drugs. Let’s see why.

I recommend, to stay strong and healthy, consume lots of fruit and vegetables but… watch out for grapefruit. If you are a lover of this wonderfully tart and provocative fruit, we have bad news for you. Some of its properties are in fact deleterious for our body if we are taking medicines.

Although in general it is very good for our health, grapefruit can reveal itself incredibly dangerous if consumed while certain types of drugs are being taken. Whether it’s whole, juiced or in jam, little changes: pay close attention because you could cause serious damage to your body. But why can grapefruit be so treacherous? Let’s find out.

Grapefruits and drugs are dangerous together: here’s why

A group of Canadian researchers has indicated that for some people, in particular the elderly (who are often subject to pharmacological treatment) but not only, the consumption of grapefruit can be disastrous. The danger comes from the fact that grapefruit acts on cytochrome P4503A4 (CYP3A4)an enzyme expressed in the intestine and liver, responsible for detoxifying the body from about 50% of currently existing drugs.

The interaction between the drugs and the grapefruit therefore occurs due to theCYP3A4 inhibition, of which the grapefruit is responsible. In fact, its levels can be reduced by as much as 47% within two hours of taking grapefruit, and this would lead to an excessive permanence of the drug in our body. For this reason, episodes of overdose are frequent following the intake of grapefruit and drugs. In fact, if you have to take medications, it is advisable to stop any ingestion of grapefruit at least 72 hours before. Its effects on CYP3A4 can last up to 3 days.

As you may have understood, there are drugs that have a dangerous interaction with grapefruit those taken orally. Even a modest consumption of grapefruit is enough (200-250 ml in juice) to create enough interaction to cause drug disposal problems. Side effects range from the mildest such as headache and gastrointestinal disturbances, up to the most serious like nephropathy is cardiopathy. Because of this, some pharmaceutical companies have begun to insert special warnings – on the package insert – regarding the intake of grapefruit.

We absolutely do not want to discourage the consumption of grapefruit. However, know that if you are taking medicines it is good that you pay strict attention to its eventual consumption. You may end up with far more serious problems than the ones you are being treated for.