MAGDEBURG – “Real men are right-wingers”. The author of this memorable maxim is Maximilian Arm, controversial AfD MEP appointed head of the German ultra-right in view of the forthcoming European elections. The party congress being held these days at Magdeburg he elected him top candidate with 65.7% of the vote.

In his acceptance speech, Krah branded the greens “stupid”.

