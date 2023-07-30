Bradley Beal: It won’t be easy to find the right balance, but everyone’s goal is to win

Bradley Beal, one of the protagonists of the offseason with the move from Washington to Phoenix, recently granted an interview to Slam online.

We report some passages.

To trade:

“I was like, ‘Why are they trading Book? It’s not possible’….But instead Devin is still here, I’m here, Kevin is here and Deandre Ayton is here. It’s surreal and crazy to think how this agreement came about, now I’m in a fantastic situation where I can compete every single night for a chance to win.”

The separation from the Wizards after 11 seasons:

“It has been difficult to have these conversations with mates, front office and ownership, but it has also been encouraging in some ways. Now everyone has a chance to keep moving forward: some guys will have more opportunities and bigger roles in Washington, and it will be great for them. At the same time, I too have a better opportunity ahead of me.”

On coexistence with the other stars of the team:

We know it won’t be easy to find the right balance. It will be a challenge, but the most important thing is to understand that our common goal is to win. Each of us will have our own individual goals, but I think the beauty of our group is that we are all very selfless….So I think it will be a lot of fun, it will be a work in progress…. It’s very difficult to win in this league. We have a fantastic group, everyone is ready to accept and play their role”.

Expectations for the season:

“A very fun team will be playing in Arizona this year. The new Phoenix Suns will be very hungry and aggressive, but at the same time with a very fun style of play that every fan will love, everyone will want to tune in to watch our games. So, we’re looking forward to it, we’re excited. We have a group with a lot of very talented guys, so we can’t wait to play.”

