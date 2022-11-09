ATLANTA – New York is holding back the announced republican red wave. Yes, Democratic governor Kathy Hochul, 64, has won her second term at the head of the state: “I am deeply honored to have been elected governor” tweeted the former lieutenant of that Andrew Cuomo forced to resign on charges of harassment. , knowing full well that at the Capitol in Albany, in August 2021, she had only landed as number two.

The Democrats’ worst nightmare, losing ground in their progressive fortress, in this long night that seems to never end, is therefore averted. Pro-life Republican Lee Zeldin, 42, was largely defeated 53.3 to 46.7. An unsatisfactory result for the Republicans, but nonetheless a warning signal for the dem. According to New York Times a sign of how much the increase in the cost of living and above all the crime issue are today crucial concerns of New Yorkers, as well as of all Americans.

Republican Zeldin’s campaign hit on just that, giving voters the perception of being in constant danger. Vice President Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton rallied in support of the troubled governor on Thursday, who in a meeting at Barnard College reminded New Yorkers of Zeldin’s stark no to abortion. And Joe Biden had also been forced to run to his rescue, on Sunday to his rescue. A help that has obviously served.