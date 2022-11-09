No Peru for Gianluca Lapadula, permission from Cagliari denied
Gianluca Lapadula he will not be able to take part in international friendlies with his team Peruscheduled for 17 and 19 November against Paraguay e Bolivia. As reported by theSardinian Unionil Cagliari has denied the South American footballer permission as the two matches will not be homologated by the FIFAso the former breaking latest news he will remain in Sardinia to work with his teammates during the break.
Sunday will be the last round of Serie B before the break, with the championship resuming on November 27th. The cadet series will not stop for the duration of the World in Qatar, the current one will be the only stop on the program.
November 8, 2022 (change November 8, 2022 | 17:23)
