More and more anxious, seized by panic attacks and malaise in attending school. These are some of the inconveniences that affect Belluno students and which institutions, especially higher education ones, have to deal with. The problems, partly already present even before, however, broke out with the pandemic and, even if this year should represent the return to normalcy, in reality things are not quite like this.

And this is why high schools are continuing to offer the psychological support service funded by the Miur that started with the arrival of the Coronavirus, which is added to the already active listening desk.

THE DISCOMFORT

“We see a greater demand for psychological support from our students”, explains Violetta Anesin, who leads the Renier high schools in Belluno and the Dolomieu hotelier in Longarone. «The phenomena that are most reported to us are linked to performance anxiety at school which then translates into school refusal. There is also no shortage of students who have to go home after a few hours of class because of panic attacks. The situations are the most varied, and even for teachers it becomes complicated to manage them “, continues Anesin, emphasizing that more and more” teachers are also attentive and involved in dynamics that are not typical of teaching “.

“Then there are those who can’t manage to sustain the tension of the interrogations, those who panic and get stuck”, adds his experience, the headmaster of the Catullo, Mauro De Lazzer, “situations that were partly already present from before but which have worsened with Covid and especially this year. This is why we will refinance the psychologist’s project at school, ”he announces.

But what triggers these behaviors in boys? For the head teacher of the Renier «I think it is a lack of hope for the future. This makes them grow a worry that wears them out ».

PSYCHOLOGICAL INTERVENTION AND THE NETWORK

Psychological supports therefore become important. According to Francesca Curti, Catullus religion teacher, contact person for the listening desk and member of the support group for inclusion in close contact with the school office, «what is needed is to network. Because schools are not enough, but not only psychologists are enough to solve these problems of children. There must also be spaces where they can meet, socialize, where top physical or mental performance is not required. When a person is in a moment of crisis he certainly does not need other tests where his abilities are measured, but to do something that can stimulate and even gratify him ».

At the Catullo, as well as in other high schools such as the Galilei-Tiziano high schools, psychological support is managed online with the Ulss area of ​​Belluno for adolescents. «A very positive collaboration», Curti points out, adding that «the network between schools, services and the territory is increasingly important».

The teacher reports that «we are talking about very smart kids who find it difficult to cope with stress, interrogation anxiety or the transition from middle school to high school. Last year we worked with all the classes on a re-literacy of emotions and stress management, much appreciated by the students. Because », Curti analyzes,« what we see is that the boys are not afraid to ask for help when they can’t, and this is very appreciable, because they recognize their discomfort. There is also discomfort in attending lessons at school and that is why this year another service will start at the Catullus, the psychoeducational one ”. An activity that goes to counteract early school leaving which otherwise would risk growing even more.

SUPPORT FOR FAMILIES

But it is important to involve families: once again this year a path for parents will be proposed at the Catullo to discuss their educational function.