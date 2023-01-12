SAPPADA. Saved by the intervention of medical personnel. A man of about 65 years of age was rescued on the evening of Tuesday 10 January after suffering a heart attack while he was in a private home in Sappada. The intervention took place around 11.30 pm, the health team of the Sappada ambulance and the air ambulance were on site.

The call to the Regional Health Emergency Operations Structure of Friuli Venezia Giulia came from the 118 Operations Center in Belluno. The person complained of chest pain, then lost consciousness and his heart stopped beating.

The first cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers were started on the spot by the people who were with the man at the time. The ambulance from Sappada arrived immediately afterwards and the crew continued the resuscitation maneuvers.

Thanks to the timely intervention of the health personnel, the man was revived, his heart started beating again: he was then transferred by helicopter to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.