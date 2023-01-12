Home Technology Spyro Could Pay Off Big in 2023
Spyro Could Pay Off Big in 2023

Spyro may be back in 2023, as he appears in the corner of a Twitter thread from Spyro’s developer: Reigniting the trilogy of toys for Bob. Even such a small appearance gave fans hope for ideas for a new game.

It wouldn’t be too far-fetched to see Spyro return in 2023, since he made his first appearance in 1998, so he’ll be celebrating his 25th anniversary this year.

However, as pointed out online, Toys for Bob is currently working on Crash Team Rumble, which means they probably won’t be able to make another game until the year is out, and Spyro may just have a cameo in their latest title.

Still, it’s incredible to see one of the game’s most recognizable dragons return after such a long hiatus since the new game.if the rumorThe return of the Skylanders inAlso happening, Spyro could be back too, so stay tuned for more news on both.

